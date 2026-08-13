Ohh My Dog Star Oscar Aka Bruno Celebrated With 'Pup Cakes', Flowers At Mumbai Park After Winning Hearts With His Performance | WATCH

Oh My Dog Star, Oscar Aka Bruno, Celebrated For Its Stunning Performance In The Film; Treated With Cakes, Flowers Welcome | WATCH VIDEOS |

Amit Rai directorial Ohh My Dog continues to grab attention online, with the film’s emotional story and performances receiving love from audiences. However, one of the film’s stars has emerged as a particular favourite, Oscar, aka Bruno, the adorable canine actor who has won hearts with his performance.

Following the film’s reception, Bruno was given a special celebration by his caretakers at a Mumbai park. The celebration was attended by several other dogs, turning the occasion into a wholesome gathering for the four-legged stars.

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The pets were treated to specially curated dog-friendly cakes and pupcakes, while the celebration also included a flower welcome. Videos and pictures from the gathering have been making the rounds online, giving fans a glimpse of Bruno being treated like the star he has become.

Sharing a special message for the canine actor, one person wrote, “Oscar may be his movie name, but Bruno is the superstar we welcomed home. Celebrating his Oh My Dog journey, his success, and the paw-some magic he brought to the big screen!”

Meanwhile, another video from the red carpet screening of Ohh My Dog has also caught the internet’s attention, this time featuring actress Raveena Tandon and a dog at the event. In the viral clip, Raveena, dressed in a bright yellow jumpsuit, can be seen interacting with the dog when the animal suddenly moves towards her and appears to attempt to bite her hand. Despite the unexpected moment, the actress does not panic or react harshly.

Instead, Raveena remains calm and handles the situation with patience and gentleness. Her composed reaction has also been appreciated by viewers, adding another heartwarming dog-related moment to the film’s ongoing buzz.