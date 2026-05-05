Quote Of The Day By Jeff Bezos- 'Your Brand Is What Other People Say About You When You're Not In The Room' | FPJ

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, remains one of the most influential business leaders in the world. As of May 2026, with an estimated net worth of around $275 billion, Bezos continues to shape global conversations, not just in business, but also in culture, recently making headlines for backing the Met Gala 2026.

Amid the buzz, his words on leadership, innovation and identity continue to inspire millions.

Quote of the day:

“Your brand is what other people say about you when you're not in the room.”

This highlights that reputation isn’t built through self-promotion alone, but through consistent actions and how people perceive you in your absence. It’s a reminder that credibility and trust define your true image.

More powerful quotes by Jeff Bezos:

“If you double the number of experiments you do per year you're going to double your inventiveness.”

Innovation comes from trial and error, being open to experimenting more often increases the chances of discovering something impactful.

“I think you can be stubborn on your vision but flexible on the details of how you get there.”

A strong vision is essential, but adaptability in execution is what helps you navigate challenges and reach your goals.

“There are two kinds of companies: those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.”

This reflects a customer-first philosophy, prioritising value and affordability can build long-term trust and loyalty.

“If you're competitor-focused, you have to wait until there is a competitor doing something. Being customer-focused allows you to be more pioneering.”

Focusing on customers instead of competitors encourages innovation and helps businesses stay ahead rather than just reacting.

“Life's too short to hang out with people who aren't resourceful.”

The people you surround yourself with matter, being around proactive, solution-oriented individuals can shape your mindset and growth.