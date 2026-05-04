'Boycott Jeff Bezos Met Gala': Here's Why Amazon Founder's Nearly 1 Billion Investment' In Met Gala 2026 Is Being Blacklisted

'Boycott Bezos Met Gala': Here's Why Amazon Founder's Nearly 1 Billion Investment' In Met Gala 2026 Is Being Blacklisted | X @MarioNawfal

Fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala 2026, is grabbing headlines even before the red carpet rolls out, but not just for couture. This year, the spotlight has shifted to controversy, with growing boycott calls targeting the event over its high-profile association with billionaires Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The billionaire couple has been announced as primary sponsors and honorary chairs for the 2026 edition, reportedly backing the event with a contribution of at least $10 million. Their involvement, however, has sparked debate, with critics questioning the increasing influence of ultra-wealthy individuals in major cultural events.

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In recent days, “Boycott Bezos Met Gala” posters have surfaced across New York City, spotted on sidewalks, subway cars and public spaces. The campaign directly calls out the sponsors, urging people to rethink their support for the event.

Unlike previous years, where luxury fashion houses or global brands took the lead as sponsors, this edition marks a noticeable shift. Placing individual billionaires at the forefront as key financial backers has raised eyebrows and fueled conversations around wealth, power and cultural influence.

The protest campaign is reportedly linked to an activist group called 'Everyone Hates Elon', known for its unconventional public demonstrations. According to reports, the group sees this as part of a broader movement challenging the role of billionaires in shaping public and cultural spaces.

Adding to the conversation, Bezos and Sánchez are also patrons of this year’s exhibition, titled “Costume Art,” set to open on May 10 as part of the Met Gala’s theme.