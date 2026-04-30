Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Nick McCaffrey Enjoys Idlis & Medu Vada Combo; Playfully Teases Debate Between Two Iconic South Indian Dishes |

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nick McCaffrey, recently gave food lovers a reason to smile with his take on one of South India’s most beloved breakfast debates. Taking to X, the diplomat shared a picture of himself enjoying an authentic South Indian spread, holding an idli and a medu vada, with a plate full of chutneys laid out in front of him.

Accompanying the post was a witty caption that perfectly captured the spirit of the age-old debate. He wrote, "As a seasoned diplomat, I refuse to take sides. #Idli brings soft power. #Vada delivers hard crunch. For lasting peace: eat both, and don’t forget the chutney." The playful remark quickly resonated with netizens, blending diplomacy with India’s rich culinary culture.

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The debate between Idli and Medu Vada:

The debate between Idli and Medu Vada has long divided breakfast lovers. On one side is idli stands as light, steamed and easy to digest item, making it a popular choice for those seeking a healthier, low-calorie start to the day. Its soft, fluffy texture and mild taste pair seamlessly with sambar and a variety of chutneys, making it a comforting staple across households.

On the other hand, medu vada offers a more indulgent experience. Made from urad dal, it provides protein and fiber, but its deep-fried nature adds to its calorie count, often contributing an additional 120–150 calories from oil alone. What it lacks in lightness, however, it makes up for in texture and flavor, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, delivering that satisfying crunch.

While fitness enthusiasts may lean towards idli and food lovers craving richness might pick medu vada, McCaffrey’s humorous take on the debate is the best choice, take both the sides.