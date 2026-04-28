Quote Of The Day By Donald Trump- "Anyone Who Thinks My Story Is Anywhere Near Over Is Sadly Mistaken” | FPJ

U.S. President Donald Trump has been making headlines recently following a shocking security scare during a press interaction at the White House. Reports suggest that an unidentified gunman attempted an attack during the briefing, triggering swift action from security personnel. The situation was quickly brought under control, and Trump was escorted to safety. The brief incident has since sparked discussions around security protocols and public safety.

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Amid the news cycle, Trump’s words on resilience, ambition and mindset continue to resonate. Here’s a powerful quote that stands out:

Quote Of The Day by Donald Trump:

“Get going. Move forward. Aim high. Plan a takeoff. Don't just sit on the runway and hope someone will come along and push the airplane. It simply won't happen. Change your attitude and gain some altitude. Believe me, you'll love it up here.”

The quote reflects a strong push towards self-motivation and taking control of one’s journey rather than waiting for opportunities.

More Notable Quotes

“What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.”

A reminder that resilience and response to challenges define success.

“I try to learn from the past, but I plan for the future by focusing exclusively on the present. That's where the fun is.”

An outlook that emphasizes living in the moment while building for the future.

“Anyone who thinks my story is anywhere near over is sadly mistaken.”

A reflection of persistence and belief in one’s ongoing journey.

“Watch, listen, and learn. You can’t know it all yourself; anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity.”

A note on the importance of staying open to learning.