Quote Of The Day By Jasprit Bumrah: ‘I Only Take One Ball And One Day At A Time’ |

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased his importance to the team with an impressive performance in the first Test against New Zealand, picking up four wickets in the 29 overs he bowled. Known for his unique bowling action and ability to deliver under pressure, Bumrah has often shared valuable thoughts on discipline, hard work and staying focused.

Here are some notable quotes by the Indian pace spearhead that offer a glimpse into his mindset.

“I only take one ball and one day at a time, and if you think like that, you don't feel pressure at all.”

Bumrah believes in staying focused on the present rather than worrying about what lies ahead. His approach highlights how breaking a challenging task into smaller moments can help manage pressure and improve performance.

“You don't get anything easy. You have to work for it.”

The Indian pacer emphasises that success comes through consistent effort and dedication. His words serve as a reminder that talent alone is not enough; hard work and perseverance play an equally important role.

“Not chasing success, I want to focus on my process. If I do that, eventually everything gets sorted out.”

For Bumrah, the key to achieving goals is trusting the process rather than constantly chasing results. His quote reflects the importance of preparation, patience and staying committed to the work.

“If there is clarity about your plans, more often than not, you will be able to execute your plans.”

Bumrah highlights how having a clear strategy can make a difference when facing challenges. Whether on the cricket field or in everyday life, knowing what you want to achieve helps you act with confidence and purpose.