Quote Of The Day By Sanju Samson On His 32nd Birthday: ‘Playing For Indian Cricket Is Not Easy Due To…’ |

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Known for his explosive batting and calm demeanour, the wicketkeeper-batter has often shared thoughtful insights about his journey, team spirit and the challenges of playing at the highest level. Here are four memorable quotes by Samson that offer a glimpse into his mindset.

“I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream.”

Samson's words highlight the importance of believing in one's dreams, even when the journey seems uncertain. His message is a reminder that having the courage to dream big and work towards those goals can eventually pay off.

“I play for the team, not to prove anyone wrong!”

For Samson, cricket is about contributing to the team's success rather than responding to criticism or outside opinions. The quote reflects his team-first attitude and focus on the bigger picture.

“Never wanted to be selfless, just wanted to be myself.”

This quote speaks about staying true to one's identity instead of trying to fit into other people's expectations. Samson's words underline the value of authenticity and being comfortable with who you are.

“Playing for Indian cricket is not easy due to significant external noise... I do not play with the mindset of trying to prove others wrong.”

Samson acknowledges the pressure and constant scrutiny that come with representing India. However, rather than letting external opinions dictate his approach, he chooses to focus on his game and play with a clear mindset.