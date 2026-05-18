Quote Of The Day By Jacqueline Fernandez- 'Actresses Cannot Have Any Inhibitions While Portraying Bold Characters' |

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her much-awaited appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. As fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly wait to see the actress serve glamorous looks on the international red carpet, let’s revisit some of her inspiring and confident quotes that reflect her outlook on life, fitness, acting and individuality.

Quote of the day by Jacqueline Fernandez:

“Actresses cannot have any inhibitions while portraying bold characters. It is something that we learn on the first page of the book on acting.”

With this statement, Jacqueline highlights the importance of fearlessness and professionalism in acting. She believes performers should fully embrace their characters without hesitation or judgment.

“Take care of yourself by eating right, sleeping right, and exercising regularly! These are the only rules I swear by.”

The actress often promotes healthy living and self-care. This quote reflects her belief that consistency in basic habits is the real key to wellness and beauty.

“The most important thing is that you don't bore the audience.”

Jacqueline’s quote showcases her understanding of entertainment and performance. For her, keeping audiences engaged and entertained remains the ultimate goal.

“Yoga disciplines both the mind and the soul and not just your body.”

Known for her fitness-focused lifestyle, Jacqueline often speaks about the mental and spiritual benefits of yoga beyond physical transformation.

“What motivates me is that the best is yet to come.”

This optimistic quote reflects her positive mindset and hunger to keep evolving personally and professionally.

“I don't care what other people think of me. I enjoy my life with my own rules.”

Through this statement, Jacqueline encourages confidence and individuality, reminding people to live authentically instead of constantly seeking validation from others.