Quote Of The Day By Nushrratt Bharuccha On Her 41st Birthday- 'I Would Rather Do Four Films & Be Remembered For Than 20 Forgettable Ones' |

Nushrratt Bharuccha is celebrating her 41st birthday today on May 17. Over the years, the actress has carved a unique space for herself in Bollywood with her impressive performances, relatable personality and versatile film choices. Apart from her acting career, Nushrratt is also known for being vocal about self-growth, individuality, women empowerment and her deep love for animals.

As the actress marks another year, here’s a look at some of her most inspiring and thoughtful quotes that reflect her journey, mindset and outlook towards life and career.

This quote highlights Nushrratt’s belief in quality over quantity. The actress values meaningful work and impactful performances rather than simply chasing numbers.

Through this statement, Nushrratt reflects her faith in hard work and destiny. She believes sincere effort eventually finds recognition in its own way.

The actress emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and confidence before chasing success. According to her, understanding yourself is the first step towards growth.

Known for being an avid pet lover, Nushrratt’s emotional quote beautifully reflects the unconditional bond between humans and animals.

This quote reflects her professional growth and evolving journey in the film industry. It showcases how persistence and dedication can gradually open bigger opportunities.

With this honest statement, Nushrratt sheds light on the emotional struggles actors often face behind the glamour. The quote resonates with resilience and perseverance during difficult phases.