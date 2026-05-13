Quote Of The Day By Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- 'I Believe Silence On Several Topics Will Be An Advantage In Long Run' |

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again creating buzz online amid the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. While fans eagerly wait to see whether the actress will grace the red carpet this year, her timeless quotes on beauty, life and confidence continue to resonate with admirers across generations.

The actress and Miss World 1994 has often inspired fans not just with her beauty, but also with her thoughtful perspective on life. Here’s a look at some of her most powerful quotes and what they truly mean.

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“I always believed that my silence on several topics would be an advantage in the long run.”

This quote reflects the power of restraint and dignity. Aishwarya highlights how staying silent instead of reacting to every controversy or opinion can sometimes protect one’s peace and reputation over time.

“No one is perfect and everyone is different, but everyone is beautiful in their own way and that's what makes us special.”

Through this quote, Aishwarya encourages self-acceptance and individuality. It reminds people that imperfections are what make every person unique and beautiful.

“The more you are blessed with experience, the fuller and the more enriched you are in your craft.”

The actress emphasises the value of growth and learning through experience. With time and practice, people become wiser, stronger and better at what they do.

“Life will take its toll on all of us. We get injured, we get old. It's really sad to try to run away from these harsh realities of life.”

This quote speaks about accepting life’s natural journey. Aishwarya reminds people that ageing and hardships are inevitable, and embracing reality is healthier than denying it.

“Haters are a drop in the ocean. There’s that much more love.”

With this statement, the actress focuses on positivity over negativity. It serves as a reminder to value the love and support around us instead of being affected by criticism or hate.