'Quote Of The Day By Karan Johar- 'It's Okay To Be Imperfect. It's Okay To Not Resonate, Life Is Not Hallmark Card' |

Karan Johar, one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers and the man behind Dharma Productions, is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve. Beyond cinema, his words often reflect honesty, vulnerability, and the courage to be unapologetically real in a world that demands perfection.

Quote of the day:

“It's okay to be imperfect. Its okay to not resonate with the perceived reality. Life is not a hallmark card.”

In a world curated by filters and expectations, this quote is a reminder that life isn’t always polished or picture-perfect and that’s completely okay. True strength lies in accepting your flaws and living authentically rather than trying to fit into an ideal version of reality.

More inspiring quotes by Karan Johar:

“Never to say goodbye coz it kills the hope of meeting again.”

This reflects the emotional belief in keeping doors open—because sometimes, hope is what keeps relationships alive even in absence.

“Nothing fails like success sometimes. So at the end of the day, expectations increase and living up to them is so stressful.”

Johar highlights the paradox of success—while it brings recognition, it also builds pressure to constantly outperform yourself, making it emotionally exhausting.

“You’re expected to be happy. You’re expected to be sociable. You’re expected to be there for the people. These expectations can drain you.”

A deeply relatable thought about how societal roles can become overwhelming, reminding us to prioritise our own emotional well-being over constant people-pleasing.

“That power of love is mine. To love someone is such a feeling of power, because even if you don’t get that love back, you still have it.”

This beautifully reframes love as something you own—its value doesn’t depend on reciprocation, but on the strength and depth of your own emotions.