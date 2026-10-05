Quote Of The Day By Imran Khan, Ex-Pakistan PM And Cricketer Turns 74: ‘Never Give Up, No Matter How Much Pain You Feel’ |

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan turns 74 on October 5. From leading Pakistan to its historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory to entering politics, Khan's journey has been marked by ambition, determination and resilience. Over the years, he has shared several thoughts on overcoming setbacks, pursuing dreams and facing challenges with courage. Take a look at some of his notable quotes.

“Never give up, no matter how hard life gets, no matter how much pain you feel.”

The quote emphasises the importance of perseverance during difficult times. Khan's words remind us that challenges and setbacks are part of life, but refusing to give up can help us find the strength to keep moving forward, even when the journey feels overwhelming.

“Talent or intelligence doesn’t matter, it’s your dreams that will decide how big a person you will become.”

Khan highlights the power of ambition and having a clear vision for the future. While talent and intelligence can open doors, his words suggest that the willingness to dream big and work towards those aspirations can shape a person's journey and achievements.

“I do not have any fears, no fear of dying, of failure, of anything; that means I am very dangerous for my opponents.”

The statement reflects Khan's fearless approach to competition and adversity. It suggests that when a person stops allowing the fear of failure to dictate their decisions, they can face challenges with greater confidence and determination.

“It is not defeat that destroys you, it is being demoralized by defeat that destroys you.”

Khan draws a distinction between experiencing failure and allowing it to affect one's spirit. His words underline that setbacks do not have to define the outcome of a journey; what matters is the ability to recover, learn from mistakes and continue striving towards one's goals.