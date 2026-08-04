Quote Of The Day By Hrithik Roshan: 'Life Hits You Hard... It Takes 3 Seconds To Decide If You Are Superhero Or Victim' |

Hrithik Roshan has often inspired fans with his thoughts on resilience, discipline, and believing in oneself. As the actor recently found himself back in the headlines after his decade-old feud with Kangana Ranaut resurfaced during a separate political controversy, one of his most powerful quotes serves as a reminder of choosing strength over self-pity.

"Life hits you hard... it takes you three seconds to decide if you are a superhero or a victim."

This quote reflects Hrithik's philosophy of taking control of one's mindset during difficult times. According to him, challenges are inevitable, but how a person chooses to respond defines their journey. Rather than dwelling on setbacks, the quote encourages embracing courage, resilience, and accountability.

"Never ever second-guess yourself. Decide, just make a decision and don'tsecond-guess yourself."

Hrithik believes confidence comes from trusting your choices. Constant self-doubt can become a bigger obstacle than failure itself, making decisive action an essential part of personal growth.

"Discipline is not romantic; it is brutal and involves the daily practice of showing up regardless of the burden or the distance of the goal."

The actor highlights that achievements are built through consistency and perseverance rather than fleeting motivation, emphasizing that discipline is often the true foundation of excellence.

"I've never let myself give up, because I believe in myself."

It underscores the importance of inner confidence and persistence, reminding people that believing in their own potential is often the first step toward overcoming life's biggest challenges.