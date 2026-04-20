Quote Of The Day By Deepika Padukone- 'A Beautiful Thing Woman Can Ever Wear Is Confidence' |

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, known globally for her powerful screen presence, impeccable fashion choices and strong advocacy for mental health, is currently making headlines for a heartwarming reason. The actress recently took to social media to announce that she and her husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child, leaving fans across the world delighted.

Amid this joyous news, here’s a look at some of Deepika’s most inspiring words that continue to resonate with millions.

Quote Of The Day By Deepika Padukone:

“I wear my confidence like my lipstick — bold and unapologetic.”

“The most beautiful thing a woman can ever wear is confidence.”

“Never lose focus on what you want for yourself. People will try to pull you down.”

“I have fought my own battle with depression, and it was important for me to bring a little awareness about it for others.”

“I don't think you need any kind of backing here in the industry. I think what you achieve in your life is the result of your own talent and hard work.”

“Loyalty is a very important factor for me, and I need to be in a relationship where the person will complete me and fill me up.”

From speaking about self-worth and confidence to opening up about her mental health journey, Deepika Padukone’s words reflect strength, resilience, and authenticity—making her not just a superstar but a true inspiration for many.