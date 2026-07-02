Quote Of The Day By Chetan Bhagat: 'Gen Z Fear Disappointing Their Parents' Reacts Author To Ketan Agarwal's Case

Every generation comes with its own struggles, but for many young adults today, one emotion often remains constant: the fear of letting their parents down. Whether it's choosing a career, meeting expectations or making life decisions, the pressure to live up to family hopes is a conversation that frequently finds its way into public discourse.

Adding to that conversation, author and columnist Chetan Bhagat recently shared a thought that has sparked discussion online. Speaking to India Today in an exclusive interview, he said, "Gen Z fear disappointing their parents."

The remark came while Bhagat addressed the criticism surrounding his recent column on the Ketan Agarwal murder case. During the interview, he stated that his intention was not to justify the alleged crime but to examine the social circumstances that often remain unspoken.

Bhagat's observation shifts the focus from a single incident to a broader issue that many young people say they experience – balancing personal aspirations with parental expectations. From academic achievements to career choices and life milestones, many members of Gen Z often speak about the emotional weight of wanting to make their families proud while also pursuing their own goals.

The author further added, "Gen Z must stand up to parents," suggesting that young adults should be able to have honest conversations about their choices instead of making decisions solely out of fear or obligation.

Whether one agrees with Bhagat's views or not, his comments have reignited conversations about generational expectations, communication within families and the pressures faced by young people.