The Hustle Trap: Why More Youngsters Are Facing Burnout?

The Hustle Trap: Why More Youngsters In Indore Are Facing Burnout | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Long study hours, competitive exams, internships, early jobs and the constant pressure to stay ahead are taking a toll on many young people in Indore.

Mental health experts say an increasing number of Gen Z students and young professionals are experiencing burnout, a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress.

Early responsibilities make me question my own happiness

For 21-year-old engineering student at SGSITS, Saniya Mitthal, the pressure began when she started preparing for placements while managing college academics. “My day starts at 7 am, attending classes, going to my internship and then coming back home at 9 pm. Between classes, coding practice and internship applications, I barely get time to relax. Even when I take a break, I feel guilty for not being productive. I nowadays feel extremely lonely and tired and i feel like going out on a trip but early responsibilities make me question my own happiness,” she said.

Social media makes it worse

A similar struggle is faced by Aditya Jain, a 19-year-old commerce student preparing for the CAT. “Social media makes it worse. Every day I see people posting about achievements, certifications and job offers. It feels like everyone is moving ahead while I am falling behind,” he said, adding that he frequently experiences anxiety before examinations.

Balancing professional expectations

For Chash Panchal, a 23-year-old journalist who started working immediately after graduation, burnout emerged from balancing professional expectations and personal life. “The excitement of getting my first job faded quickly. Meeting deadlines, learning new skills and proving myself at work became overwhelming. I was constantly tired and irritable,” she said.

What do experts say about this phenomenon?

According to psychologists, the phenomenon is becoming increasingly common among young adults. Clinical psychologist Dr Neha Agrawal said Gen Z faces unique challenges due to the combination of academic competition, economic uncertainty and digital connectivity.

“Many young people feel they must excel in every area: academics, careers, fitness and social life. Continuous comparison through social media and the fear of missing opportunities often lead to chronic stress and burnout,” she explained.

Advise for students and young professionals:

Dr Agrawal advised students and young professionals to maintain realistic goals, establish clear boundaries between work and rest, prioritise sleep and physical activity, and reduce excessive screen time.

She also stressed the importance of seeking support from family, friends or mental health professionals when stress becomes unmanageable.

Experts believe that while ambition can drive success, sustainable growth requires balance. For many in Indore’s Gen Z, learning to slow down may be just as important as learning to succeed.