Indore Gen-Z Tales: Roses Were Red, Flags Were Too-- Gen-Z Shares Post-Valentine Emotional Hangover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some love stories don't crash dramatically, they just quietly lose signal.

It started with colour-coded notes, academic priorities, and a boy who mistook, "I m focused on my studies," for "convince me harder."

The love of his academic life

Shanaya (name changed) is a student of Prestige Institute. She expressed her heartbreak most hilariously--

"There was a guy in first year who decided without consulting me that I was the love of his academic life. Meanwhile, I was in a committed relationship… with straight A+ grades. I made it very clear to him that I am have to focus on my studies."

He heard: “Try harder,' instead! He insisted on being “just friends,” but this “friendship” came with free emotional commentary. Every few weeks, he’d throw subtle shade like, “Some people don’t recognise real feelings.” Sir. This is a classroom, not a K-drama audition.

He also had this… animated personality. "Extra reactions. Extra expressions. Extra everything. I like subtitles, not surround sound.

Plot twist? Somewhere between his dramatic monologues and my colour-coded notes, I developed a tiny crush. Just a microscopic one. Like 2% battery-kind of crush.

I thought, okay… maybe we’ll see where this goes.

Right before Valentine’s Day, prime romantic storyline timing, he posted a story with another girl. Smiling. Cozy. Soft launch energy.

And just like that, my 2% battery died. No confrontation. No explanation.

Just block. Block. Block. Because if you want to play Valentine’s Roulette, please don’t expect me to be the backup option. And that, kids, is how I chose peace, grades, and Wi-Fi without him."

Gym over heartbreak

Kartik (name changed), a student of Jagran University, had carefully planned what he proudly called “Valentine’s Day: Director’s Cut.”

Chocolate Day was covered with a premium hamper. For the big evening, he cleaned his balcony, lined up candles “with architectural precision,” set a romantic playlist, and even cooked dinner.

Her reaction to all the effort? A simple, “Aw. Thanks.”

Just before calling her over, a friend rang: “Bro… wasn’t that Naina(Name changed) at the café with her ex? They looked… comfortable.”

“That word did something to me,” he says. No confrontation. No drama. “Breakup. Done.” Instead, he bought a gym membership — because, as he puts it, “If love won’t build muscle, heartbreak will.”

Khushi Gehlot, a student of Sage University, shared her opinion as to why people of her age group can't stay committed to one person. "I think alot of the influence comes from the Western culture and the movies. The options have increased so much that people think entitled to get the best rather than better. I also think that GenZ's have become so used to the fact that relationships don't work out that they think that trying is vain."

According to research conducted by Ayushi Paul (clinical psychologist), in her research she explains that people often stay in the indecisive zone due to a deep-seated fear or abandonment.

"You might share your emotions and your home with someone, but if you sense the other person isn’t putting in the effort to commit, you might mirror that behavior just to keep the connection alive." Shared Dr. Ayushi