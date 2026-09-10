Quote Of The Day By Anurag Kashyap On His Birthday: ‘Politicians Need Film Appreciation Course' |

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his raw, realistic and unconventional approach to cinema, celebrates his 54th birthday on September 10. Over the years, Kashyap has often been vocal about films, entertainment, politics and his own creative journey. On his special day, here are some of his thought-provoking quotes that offer a glimpse into his views.

“Cinema is much more than heroes and villains.”

Through this quote, Kashyap highlights how cinema goes beyond the conventional idea of good versus evil. For him, films can explore complex emotions, flawed characters and realities that cannot always be divided into simple categories.

“Entertainment's definition has been reduced to making people happy.”

Kashyap has often questioned the changing understanding of entertainment. This quote reflects his belief that cinema can do more than simply make audiences happy—it can challenge them, make them uncomfortable, start conversations and offer a different perspective.

“Politicians need a film appreciation course.”

Known for his outspoken opinions, Kashyap uses this line to point towards the importance of understanding cinema as an art form. His remark suggests that those making decisions about films and the creative industry should have a deeper appreciation of the medium.

“I've become a lot more tolerant; I think before I talk. I can take a lot now. I don't get as angry as I used to. Whenever I do, I channel my anger into my work.”

This quote offers a more personal glimpse into Kashyap's evolution over the years. He reflects on becoming more patient and learning to deal with anger differently. Rather than letting frustration consume him, he says he uses it as fuel for his creative work.