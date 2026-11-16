Quote Of The Day By Aditya Roy Kapur On His 41st Birthday: ‘Being Single Isn't All That Bad...’ |

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 41st birthday on November 16. The actor has often shared candid thoughts about his personal life, fitness and journey in the film industry. From finding motivation in solitude to dealing with professional setbacks, here are four notable quotes by Aditya that offer a glimpse into his personality and mindset.

“I like training alone. Otherwise, I find I get too dependent on someone else for motivation.”

Aditya's words highlight his preference for self-motivation and independence. He believes in taking responsibility for his fitness journey rather than relying on someone else to keep him disciplined and consistent.

“Being single isn't all that bad, as you can be selfish and focus on yourself and your career.”

The actor offers a light-hearted perspective on being single, pointing out that it can also be an opportunity for personal growth. His quote highlights the importance of prioritising oneself, exploring individual interests and focusing on career goals.

“Failure of a film doesn't diminish my love for acting.”

For Aditya, a film's box-office performance does not define his passion for the craft. His words reflect the importance of separating professional setbacks from personal commitment and continuing to enjoy the work one loves.

“I didn't grow up watching Hindi films and loving them, or wanting to become a Bollywood actor. That, to me, was the most fantastical idea.”

Aditya opens up about how becoming a Bollywood actor was never an obvious childhood ambition for him. His journey is a reminder that sometimes life takes us towards opportunities and careers we never imagined pursuing.