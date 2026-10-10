PV Sindhu Donates Her Game-Worn Jerseys To Deepika Padukone For 'World Mental Health Day' Initiative, Available On Sale At ₹850

What if owning a piece of an Olympic medallist’s wardrobe could also contribute to a mental health cause? On World Mental Health Day 2026, actor Deepika Padukone has expanded her charity closet initiative by bringing badminton star PV Sindhu on board, with the sportsperson’s jerseys, jersey sets and dresses now available for purchase online.

Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu's mental health initiative

Announcing the initiative on Instagram on October 10, Deepika introduced Featured Closets, a new extension of The Deepika Padukone Closet that invites other personalities to contribute items from their personal wardrobes. Sindhu is the first guest to participate in the initiative, with proceeds supporting mental health awareness and programmes run by The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

In her announcement, Deepika reflected on the journey of her closet initiative and thanked Sindhu for joining the initiative, wiriting, "Thank you, P V Sindhu1 for agreeing to be our very first guest — in a world that often expects strength without struggle, your resilience, grace and grit have inspired millions!"

Deepika’s mental health advocacy dates back to 2014, when she publicly spoke about her experience with clinical depression. She founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to address stigma and improve access to mental health resources, particularly in underserved communities.

For the curious readers, Sindhu’s collection includes jerseys, jersey sets and dresses, with prices ranging from ₹850 to ₹1,100.

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World Mental Health Day 2026

Observed annually on October 10, World Mental Health Day raises awareness about mental health and encourages action to improve care. This year’s theme, “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,” emphasises the importance of including people with lived experience in shaping mental health policies and services. The World Health Organization has called for their experiences to inform decisions, moving beyond simply listening to their stories.