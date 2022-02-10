Promise Day 2022: 5 promises to strengthen your relationship

‘Promise Day’ plays a vital role unconditionally to make the relationship even stronger. We all know love comes with a huge baggage of responsibilities, commitments and promises.

Making huge and empty promises will never make the relationship complete but fulfilling them will make it healthier. Having said that, there is a day –February 11, Promise Day –completely dedicated to make ‘promises’ to your partner.

Here is a list of promises you could make towards your loved one:

I trust you

Trust the foundation of all strong relationships. Even if there is a physical distance, attachment and emotional connection can be sustained effectively. It is a good feeling though but sometimes it can be delusional. It's too easy to overlook the mundane, yet important differences and get caught up in the drama of our minds instead of the boring truths of our hearts.

I Care for You

Care about your partner’s interest. Love comes with experimenting with subjects; you would usually not bother to. For your partners you might need to watch Game of Thrones, attend fashion shows, play video games or watch cricket. You end up spending precious time with each other and creating beautiful memories.

Advertisement

I respect you and your success

Don’t ignore phone calls/texts/video calls unless you are really busy. Even after a hectic day of work what about unwinding over an ice cream or a drive?

You are good, the way you are

Never create a fuss to change them or their approach. Understand the basic fact that if they were different you probably wouldn’t have fallen in love with them. Respect him/her for what he/she is. It might feel unrealistic to love every single part of each other but make sure you mould yourself a bit to ‘fit’ in the commitment.

Let's grow, grace and grey together

We all might have come across the phrase ‘relationships are like birds, if you hold tightly they die, if you hold loosely they fly but if you hold with care they remain with you forever’. Similarly, don’t hold your partner from growing up, from following their dreams. Understand that they need your support to grow and their hard work will surely pay off for the relationship.

Advertisement

Here's a bonus tip!

Thoda show-off toh banta hai, isn't it?

You are in LOVE with your partner and never get bored of introducing them to the world as ‘my soulmate’. It’s not wrong to be proud of your partner and make sure that you show her/him off to your friends and relatives. Reason? Because he/she is wonderful and deserves it.

ALSO READ Teddy Day 2022: Singles celebrate with hilarious memes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:48 AM IST