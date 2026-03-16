Priyanka Chopra Takes Over Oscars 2026 In Elegant White Dior Dress, Nick Jonas Joins In Classic Tuxedo

When it comes to red-carpet couple goals, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rarely miss a beat. The stylish duo made another memorable appearance together at the Academy Awards 2026, bringing timeless Hollywood glamour to the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra’s elegant Dior moment
Priyanka embraced classic red-carpet sophistication in a custom gown from Dior’s Spring 2026 couture collection. The strapless white dress featured sculpted draping across the bodice, along with a daring thigh-high slit and a delicate feathered trim.
She completed the look with black heeled pumps and a striking statement necklace that instantly drew attention to the neckline. Her hair was styled in sleek, centre-parted soft waves, framing her face and complementing the structured elegance of the gown.
Nick Jonas keeps it sharp in classic black
Standing beside her, Nick Jonas opted for a timeless tuxedo by Ralph Lauren that perfectly balanced Priyanka’s white couture gown. The singer wore a tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a traditional black bow tie.