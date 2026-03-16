 Priyanka Chopra Takes Over Oscars 2026 In Elegant White Dior Dress, Nick Jonas Joins In Classic Tuxedo
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Priyanka Chopra Takes Over Oscars 2026 In Elegant White Dior Dress, Nick Jonas Joins In Classic Tuxedo

Power duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance together at the Academy Awards 2026 red carpet. Priyanka stunned in a strapless white couture gown by Dior with a feathered trim and thigh-high slit, while Nick complemented her look in a classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a bow tie.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 06:28 AM IST
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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Oscars 2026 |

When it comes to red-carpet couple goals, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rarely miss a beat. The stylish duo made another memorable appearance together at the Academy Awards 2026, bringing timeless Hollywood glamour to the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra’s elegant Dior moment

Priyanka embraced classic red-carpet sophistication in a custom gown from Dior’s Spring 2026 couture collection. The strapless white dress featured sculpted draping across the bodice, along with a daring thigh-high slit and a delicate feathered trim. 

She completed the look with black heeled pumps and a striking statement necklace that instantly drew attention to the neckline. Her hair was styled in sleek, centre-parted soft waves, framing her face and complementing the structured elegance of the gown.

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Nick Jonas keeps it sharp in classic black

Standing beside her, Nick Jonas opted for a timeless tuxedo by Ralph Lauren that perfectly balanced Priyanka’s white couture gown. The singer wore a tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a traditional black bow tie.

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