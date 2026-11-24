Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie at Australia Zoo | Instagram

For Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie, a trip to Australia turned into a day filled with furry encounters and plenty of adorable moments. The actress recently gave fans a peek into their visit to Australia Zoo, where the four-year-old got up close with several animals. Accompanied by Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, the mother-daughter duo made the most of their wildlife adventure, with plenty of cuddles, curious little encounters and memorable photographs along the way.

Take a look:

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's Australia Zoo visit

Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the zoo on Instagram, capturing moments from the family's animal encounters. One photograph showed Malti cuddling up to her mother while getting a closer look at a rhinoceros. The two also posed together for the camera, while Priyanka was seen attempting to make friends with a giraffe.

Malti seemed equally fascinated by some of the zoo's smaller residents. She posed alongside a shingleback lizard, also known as a bobtail or sleepy lizard in Australia. Priyanka, meanwhile, got a chance to cuddle a koala, which appeared to be one of her favourite encounters from the day. In another photograph, she held the animal close, almost like a baby.

Malti Marie feeding kangaroos at Australia Zoo | Instagram

The kangaroos brought some particularly sweet moments. Priyanka and Malti sat among baby kangaroos and shared a warm hug, while Malti, dressed in a white floral frock, also got to feed the animals by hand. She later posed with a koala of her own, looking delighted as she held the cuddly creature.

Their wildlife adventure did not end there. The actress also shared glimpses of Malti feeding a giraffe, meeting a baby koala and seeing a giant tortoise. Priyanka was photographed with a ring-tailed lemur, too, adding another animal encounter to the day's collection of memories.

Malti Marie feeding a giraffe at Australia Zoo | Instagram

Along with the pictures, Priyanka thanked actor and filmmaker Russell Crowe for helping make the visit possible for her and Malti. She also expressed how special it was to watch her daughter interact with the animals and appreciate the work of the people caring for them.

"Watching Malti Marie light up around the animals, guided by the incredible staff and doctors, melted my heart," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

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