Karthigai Deepam 2026: Why Is A Giant Flame Lit Atop Arunachala Hill? Know Its Religious Significance |

Karthigai Deepam is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated in Tamil Nadu. The festival is observed with great devotion, particularly in Tiruvannamalai. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on November 24, with the famous Maha Deepam ceremony taking place at the sacred Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple. Every year, lakhs of devotees gather to witness a giant flame being lit atop Arunachala Hill, creating a spectacular spiritual sight. Preparations are in full swing for the Karthigai Maha Deepam. But have you ever wondered why this enormous flame is lit on a hilltop?

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Karthigai Deepam 2026

Karthigai Deepam is set to be observed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival of lights is celebrated mainly by Tamil and Malayali communities on the full moon day (Pournami) of the Tamil month of Karthigai, coinciding with the Krittika nakshatra. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat timings are as follows:

Karthigai Nakshathram Begins – 02:02 AM on Nov 24, 2026

Karthigai Nakshathram Ends – 11:25 PM on Nov 24, 2026

Preparations for Maha Deepam

Preparations are underway for the grand Maha Deepam at Tamil Nadu’s famous Arulmigu Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai on November 24. A special puja was performed for the 1,500-metre-long cotton wick, which will be used to light the sacred flame atop Annamalai Hill. The Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm using around 4,500 kg of ghee.

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Religious significance of Maha Deepam

The tradition of lighting the Maha Deepam is deeply associated with Lord Shiva and the belief that he appeared as an endless column of fire. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu once argued over who was superior. To resolve their disagreement, Lord Shiva manifested as an infinite pillar of light, challenging them to find its beginning or end.

While Lord Brahma took the form of a swan to search upwards, Lord Vishnu transformed into a boar and travelled downwards. Neither could discover the limits of the divine light. This legend represents the infinite nature and supreme power of Lord Shiva.

Symbolism of the sacred flame

Arunachala Hill is considered a manifestation of Lord Shiva in his fiery form. Therefore, lighting the Maha Deepam symbolises the appearance of the divine flame and reminds devotees of the eternal presence of the Almighty.

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