Christmas 2026: 150-Kg Plum Cake Preparation Begins With Traditional Mixing Ceremony In Tamil Nadu |

With Christmas festivities approaching, preparations for a giant 150-kg Christmas plum cake began on November 15, 2026, with a traditional cake-mixing ceremony at the Courtyard by Marriott in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The festive event brought together hotel chefs, tourists and local guests to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The ceremony was organised as part of the hotel's Christmas celebrations, bringing people together to participate in one of the most anticipated culinary traditions associated with the festive season. The preparation of the giant plum cake added a special touch to the celebrations, with participants joining the chefs in mixing the ingredients.

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Christmas Preparations In Tamil Nadu

The festive spirit is taking over Tamil Nadu as Christmas preparations begin with a traditional cake-mixing ceremony. The celebration marks the start of the holiday season.

Before the mixing began, chefs arranged 150 kilograms of ingredients on a large rectangular tray. They created festive designs, including a Santa Claus face and a Christmas tree. The recipe combines 22 types of nuts, candied peels, dried fruits and herbs. Participants poured brandy, whisky and other alcoholic beverages over the ingredients before blending them by hand.

Why Is Plum Cake Associated With Christmas?

Christmas plum cake has a long-standing association with the festive season. Traditionally prepared using dried fruits, nuts and aromatic spices, the cake is enjoyed across several parts of the world during Christmas celebrations.

Despite its name, plum cake does not necessarily contain fresh plums. The term historically refers to cakes prepared with raisins and other dried fruits.

In medieval England, people observed a strict fast leading up to Christmas. On Christmas Eve, they prepared a rich, hearty porridge made with oats, honey, dried fruits and spices to "line the stomach" before breaking the fast.