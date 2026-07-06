 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Paris Haute Couture Week Into Their Date Night At Dior Show
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Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Paris Haute Couture Week Into Their Date Night At Dior Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show in Paris wearing looks from the brand's Cruise 2027 collection. Priyanka dazzled in a vibrant floral-appliqué orange dress, while Nick opted for a tailored grey suit with a checked shirt and beige sneakers, making for one of the event's most stylish celebrity appearances.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Paris Haute Couture Week Into Their Date Night At Dior Show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Dior show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (ChicksInTheOffice)

Paris Haute Couture Week got a glamorous dose of star power as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance together at the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 show. Walking into the show hand in hand, the couple served effortless date-night fashion,

with Priyanka embracing bold couture while Nick complemented her look with relaxed tailoring.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas stun at Dior show

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Rather than matching the vibrant dress with equally bold footwear, Priyanka opted for understated grey slingback heels detailed with crisp white piping and dainty bow accents. A sleek gold watch, diamond studs and her wedding ring were all she needed, proving that sometimes less truly is more.

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Standing beside her, singer Nick Jonas chose a sophisticated yet easy-going look. He stepped out in a tailored grey suit layered over a green checked shirt, creating a smart-casual contrast to Priyanka's dramatic couture ensemble. Beige Dior sneakers added a contemporary finish, giving the outfit a relaxed edge while maintaining its polished appeal.

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