Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Turn Paris Haute Couture Week Into Their Date Night At Dior Show

Paris Haute Couture Week got a glamorous dose of star power as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance together at the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 show. Walking into the show hand in hand, the couple served effortless date-night fashion,
with Priyanka embracing bold couture while Nick complemented her look with relaxed tailoring.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas stun at Dior show
Rather than matching the vibrant dress with equally bold footwear, Priyanka opted for understated grey slingback heels detailed with crisp white piping and dainty bow accents. A sleek gold watch, diamond studs and her wedding ring were all she needed, proving that sometimes less truly is more.
Standing beside her, singer Nick Jonas chose a sophisticated yet easy-going look. He stepped out in a tailored grey suit layered over a green checked shirt, creating a smart-casual contrast to Priyanka's dramatic couture ensemble. Beige Dior sneakers added a contemporary finish, giving the outfit a relaxed edge while maintaining its polished appeal.