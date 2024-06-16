Pride Month 2024: 5 Reasons Why We Are Proud Of Those Who Raise Their Rainbow Flag

Pic: Freepik

The world explodes in a riot of colour in June as Pride Month takes centre stage. But Pride is more than parades and rainbows; it’s a celebration of self-acceptance, love, and the fight for equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. At the heart of Pride are those who bravely stand up for their identities.

We admire those who raise their voice for their pride and here’s why:

Courage of coming out

LGBTQIA+ individuals often face prejudice, discrimination, and even violence simply for being who they are. This combined with the inner fight of accepting that they are different from the majority can be stressful. It takes immense courage to fight the inner demons, come out and accept their identity. And those who do it are super courageous. Their bravery inspires others to stand with them, chipping away at the walls of fear and creating a more inclusive space for all.

Rashika Juneja, a media professional from Mumbai, says, “I remember when one of my friends came out to their parents. It was an inspiring moment for me as well. I mean there are things that we are so scared to say out loud. But their courage inspired me also to face my fears and stand up for my rights at work. I am proud of my friend and all those who come out to the world.”

Breaking barriers

Visibility is key to dismantling prejudice. When LGBTQIA+ individuals proudly proclaim their identities, they challenge the status quo and make people aware of the existing barriers and injustices faced by the community. This paves the way for a more inclusive world.

Akshara Gurbani, an influencer marketing professional, highlights the importance of overcoming societal judgment. “During Pride Month, those who are coming out have likely thought it through — how they will face society and, perhaps the biggest challenge of all, how they will face their parents. What will their friends say? How will they find people who understand them? And the biggest question — how will they deal with themselves on the days when it’s not easy? Their bravery is an inspiration and a matter of pride to us all. They show us what it means to be bold, to embrace our true selves despite fear and uncertainty. Let’s celebrate and support those who dare to live authentically and proudly,” Akshara shares.

Advocacy and awareness

The voices of the LGBTQIA+ community are powerful catalysts for social progress. By speaking out about discrimination and advocating for equality, they spark important conversations and inspire others to get involved.

Rohan Arora, Co-Founder at Evolve, says, “When people raise their voices about injustice, it can inspire others to get involved and create positive change. Nobody is too small to make a difference and by doing your part, you are creating a chance for a better world for all.”

Nidhi Aggarwal, founder of SpaceMantra says, “The LGBTQIA+ voices are change-directed. These inspire the existing paradigm and force change, changing the current world for the better in terms of diversity and equality. To pave the way for the generations to come and to exist in a society that respects and values Identity, they fought. We honour these brave communities who are the spearheads of change in society. This is because they have made efforts, which are now results-oriented, to ensure that our world includes all its people.”

LGBTQIA+ individuals, their actions, and opinions raise important questions exposing the need for change and shared awareness. They turn society into focus towards the problems and prejudices that are perpetuated against the LGBTQIA+ population advocating for equal treatment and justice. “Their advocacy makes sure that anyone who has a problem is not left alone or without help,” Aggarwal says.

There are so many awareness campaigns started by community support that are bringing change in society which is the need of the hour.

Celebration of diversity

A world where everyone feels comfortable expressing their unique identity is a richer, more vibrant place. LGBTQIA+ individuals add to the beautiful tapestry of human diversity, and their fight for acceptance benefits everyone.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, highlights the importance of inclusion in the workplace: "It is not only right but rational to include the LGBTQIA+ community into the workforce... Their unique value and skills contribute to organizations." When we embrace diversity, we create a more tolerant and accepting society for all.

People can always stand up for LGBTQIA+ pride. However, it is important for them to stand up for themselves as well.

June brings the right time and opportunity as well. And those who already do, we just want to tell them, we are super proud of them!