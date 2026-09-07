Preity Zinta Flashes 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' T-Shirt As She Steps Out In Mumbai, Sparks Social Media Buzz - Watch

Preity Zinta snapped in Mumbai | Instagram

There are celebrity airport and city-spotting moments, and then there are those that come with a message you simply cannot miss. Preity Zinta recently stepped out in Mumbai in a relaxed, casual outfit, but it was her T-shirt that quickly became the biggest talking point. The actress was seen sporting a black tee emblazoned with ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’, leaving social media users curious about the reason behind the unexpected choice.

Take a look:

Preity Zinta's casual look with a message

While the message did most of the talking, Preity kept the rest of her outfit simple and comfortable. She paired the black T-shirt with classic blue jeans, a sleek watch and white sports shoes, creating an easygoing look for her Mumbai outing.

Her beauty look was equally understated. Preity wore her hair open and opted for minimal makeup, with defined eyeliner, a natural-looking base, rosy cheeks and subtle lips. The overall styling had a fuss-free, everyday quality, allowing the bold message on her T-shirt to remain the focus. The sighting comes as Preity is also busy promoting her upcoming film Vibe.

So, who is Tukaram Mundhe?

The name on Preity’s T-shirt belongs to Tukaram Mundhe, the current Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The state FDA lists Mundhe as its commissioner, with the department responsible for regulating the safety and compliance of food, medicines and cosmetics in Maharashtra.

Mundhe has recently become a prominent name in Mumbai’s food-safety conversation following a series of inspections and enforcement actions against restaurants and other food businesses. The crackdown has focused on issues including hygiene lapses, pest infestations, poor food storage, inadequate sanitation and other violations under food-safety regulations. Several establishments have faced licence suspensions or cancellations.

His actions have also attracted attention from Bollywood. Twinkle Khanna recently gave Mundhe’s food-safety drive a humorous spin in her Mrs Funnybones column, while Salman Khan referenced Mundhe while jokingly warning a friend’s Mumbai café to maintain its standards.

Against that backdrop, Preity’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt has naturally sparked curiosity online.