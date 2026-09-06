'Isn’t Funny Or Sensible': Internet SLAMS Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Mughal History With Kebabs, Kormas

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna’s latest take on India’s ongoing conversation around food safety has sparked a different debate online. A remark from her Mrs Funnybones column, published on August 30, has drawn criticism from social media user Sheema Kher, who objected to the way Khanna linked Mughal history with popular Indian food.

What did Twinkle Khanna say?

In the column, Khanna was discussing the controversy around food and ingredients when she wrote: “Those who want to erase the Mughals from our history books should first start with lunch. Give up your koftas, kormas, kebabs... You can’t have your Mughlai paneer, real or analogue, and eat it too.”

The comment did not sit well with Khera and other online users, who addressed Khanna in a post and argued that using food to make a point about a violent period of history was neither humorous nor appropriate.

‘Comparing food with brutal history’

Kher began her response by writing, “Dear Funny Bones, comparing food with brutal history and equating the two isn't funny or sensible.”

She then brought up Kesari, the film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which starred Akshay Kumar, Khanna’s husband. Kher pointed out that the film was created around a historical episode that she believed had received limited attention in school education.

She wrote, “Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, was made precisely because stories like these were barely taught in our schoolbooks. And yes, your husband played a major role in that film - and reportedly you cried watching it and called it a ‘kick-ass’ movie. I guess you didn't stop eating chicken delicacies the next day because the film reminded you of the violence of that era.”

Check out the response below:

‘Our history book has failed us’

Kher continued by questioning why food should be presented as an argument while discussing the darker chapters of Indian history.

She wrote, “So if you can watch a film about historical bloodshed, acknowledge the courage of those who fought and still happily enjoy your food, why suddenly is food being used as an argument against acknowledging history?”

“Mughals didn't arrive in India to give us a permanent soundtrack of ‘Kehne Ko Jashn-e-Bahara Hai.’ There was no background music. There were wars, conquests, and bloodshed,” she concluded.

In the caption accompanying her post, Kher tagged Akshay Kumar and added, “Respectfully, miss khalidi needs to think beyond kormas and kebabs.”