'Inspired By Mr Munde': Twinkle Khanna & Dimple Kapadia Are Now Making Paneer At Home Amid Fake Product Scam

Paneer has gone from being a dependable Indian kitchen staple to something people are suddenly questioning. Amid reports around fake and synthetic paneer, even celebrities are taking a closer look at what lands on their plates. Twinkle Khanna has now shared how the food safety concerns have made their way into her own family kitchen, with her mother Dimple Kapadia joining her in making paneer at home.

Twinkle Khanna & Dimple Kapadia turn to homemade paneer

In her latest Mrs Funnybones column, published on August 30, Twinkle wrote about how the ongoing fake paneer controversy has changed her approach to the everyday ingredient. She revealed that she and Dimple Kapadia have started preparing paneer themselves rather than relying entirely on store-bought options.

However, true to her signature humour, Twinkle said the homemade experiment has created a new competition between the mother-daughter duo.

“Since this fake paneer scam hit the headlines, my mother and I have started making paneer at home. Our old argument continues. In her house, one litre of milk yields 250 grams of paneer. I get 180 grams from the same amount of milk. Now, it’s also about whose paneer is tastier. Next, I suspect she will start asking whose paneer is whiter, and I may start putting detergent in mine,” she wrote.

Twinkle then connected the joke to another alarming food-related report, referring to a case in Bihar's Nalanda district where students reportedly fell ill after detergent was allegedly used instead of salt.

Her 'Mundhe-inspired' kitchen raid

Twinkle's column also takes a humorous look at the growing food-safety inspections across India. She imagined bringing the strict approach associated with Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe into her own kitchen.

After conducting her tongue-in-cheek 'Mundhe-inspired raid', she joked about discovering an expired packet of Shahi Masala that had apparently been sitting around for an exceptionally long time.

She wrote, “Those who want to erase the Mughals from our history books should first start with lunch. Give up your koftas, kormas, kebabs... You can’t have your Mughlai paneer, real or analogue, and eat it too.”

Rather than treating the food-safety debate as a straightforward issue, Twinkle uses the subject to highlight how national news and everyday Indian life often collide in unexpected ways.