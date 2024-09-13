 Popular Bodybuilder 'The Mutant' Dies at 36; Netizens Suspect Supplement Abuse; Know All About It
Popular Bodybuilder 'The Mutant' Dies at 36; Netizens Suspect Supplement Abuse; Know All About It

Popular in the fitness Industry, Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk, often referred to as 'The Mutant' and as the 'World’s most monstrous bodybuilder' died on September 11, 2024

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Popular in the fitness Industry, Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk, often referred to as 'The Mutant' and as the 'World’s most monstrous bodybuilder' died on September 11, 2024. He suffered a heart attack on September 6 after which he was admitted to the hospital where he had to be taken to the Coma. He breathed his last on September 11. He was 36 years old. Soon after this news surfaced on the internet, netizens shared their suspicions on his sudden death.

Wife performed CPRs

When he suffered a heart attack, his wife Anna did her best to try and save his life. She performed CPRs till the ambulance came in. But later, he was flown to the hospital via a helicopter reported DailyMail, citing local media.

'I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,' Anna told Belarusian local media. “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died,” Anna shared.

Consumed 16,500 calories every single day

The sudden demise of this body-builder has sparked a conversation on social media platforms. Heart attack at a young age of 36, especially when the person followed a regular exercise routine and diet. What could have gone wrong after all?

Reportedly, 'The Mutant' had a very rich diet of 16,500 calories to maintain the physique he did. He consumed 2.5 kilograms of steak and ate108 pieces of sushi to complete his calorie intake. He weighed 154.221 Kgs and was 6ft 1 inch tall. According to the reports, his chest measured 61 inches and his biceps 25 inches.

What Netizans suspect?

Soon after the death of his news spread across the internet, netizens suspect of supplement and steroid abuse. They shared how trying unnatural ways of building muscles can lead to heart failures. An X (formerly Twitter) user commented saying, "“Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk ate seven times a day and consumed 16,500 calories, including 108 pieces of sushi and 2.5 kilograms of steak.” yeah sounds very healthy."

People also suspect that he used too much protein supplements and steroids that lead to his heart attack. Another X user said, "I don't think he was natty and he definitely wasn't healthy. Health is more than just aesthetic physique."

Golem did not engage in any professional body building events. He just had a loyal fan page where he shared his lifestyle and everyday hustle of maintaining his type of physique. He got the name 'The Mutant' for sharing videos of him pushing human capabilities on Instagram.

