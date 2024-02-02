Poonam Pandey Death: 4 Key Signs Of Cervical Cancer, The Ailment That Took Away Life Of The Popular Actress

Popular actress and influencer Poonam Pandey lost her life battling cervical cancer, said to be one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in Indian females. Noting the 'Nasha' actress' death, the provisions for cervical cancer made in the interim budget, and World Cancer Day being observed on February 4, take a look at a few signs and symptoms that alert one about the concerning ailment.

4 Signs Of Cervical Cancer That One Must Not Ignore

(1) Painful Menstrual Bleeding

While many women experience and combat pain and abdominal cramps during periods, one must be cautious if the pain is too pricky and leads to unusually excessive bleeding. If combined with hormonal imbalances, the menstrual bleeding lasts longer than others and may at times even extend to more than a week, and the risk of cervical cancer increases.

(2) Vaginal Pain

One must certainly not ignore if their genitals note a burning sensation with unbearable pain. It might also lead to bleeding, irrespective of periods. Persistent pain or discomfort in the pelvis and the vaginal area may be an alarming sign of cervical cancer.

(3) Cryful Sexual Intercourse

One must note that sexual intercourse itself is not a direct cause of cervical cancer, however, HPV infection, and early and vigorous sexual life, are significant risk factors. This is observed with stressful and aching sexual intercourse, at times with severe bleeding.

(4) Dis-coloured Vaginal Discharge

Many females wet their panties with the fluid gushing out of their vagina, and it's okay. It is considered healthy for the body if the discharge is white and odourless, however, dis-coloured fluids draw the attention of medical experts. Blood-accompanied substance, yellow or brown discharge on normal days/menopause is usually associated with ulcers, lumps, cancer, or any other prevalent disease. Smelly and foul vaginal discharge also seeks a health scanner.

