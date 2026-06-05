Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur & Mouni Roy Turn Up The Glam Quotient At 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Screening In Mumbai | FPJ | Ashwini Sawant

The star-studded screening of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brought a wave of glamour to Mumbai as several celebrities arrived in their fashionable best at Juhu PVR on June 4. While lead actor Varun Dhawan kept things classic and understated in a velvet brown shirt paired with trousers, it was the leading ladies, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy, who stole the spotlight with their striking red-carpet-worthy ensembles.

Pooja Hegde's midi dress look

Pooja Hegde embraced a dreamy and sophisticated aesthetic in a mint green embroidered midi dress by Falguni Shane Peacock, priced at ₹59,999. The dress featured delicate lace detailing and layered textures. The fitted bodice highlighted her silhouette, while the flowy midi-length skirt brought a graceful and romantic charm.

FPJ | Ashwini Sawant

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Keeping her accessories minimal, Pooja elevated the look with a luxurious Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag.

Mrunal Thakur in a party-ready look

Mrunal Thakur opted for a chic party-ready look in Faabiiana Prret's signature sparkle mini dress. The sleeveless silhouette featured an intricate all-over embellished pattern that shimmered under the lights. The structured fit highlighted her frame while maintaining an elegant appearance.

Mouni Roy Brings Full-Blown Red Carpet Drama

The actress turned heads in a dazzling corset-inspired off-shoulder mini dress adorned with intricate silver embellishments and ornate detailing. The structured bodice accentuated her silhouette, while the heavily embellished design gave the outfit a luxurious couture-like finish.

FPJ | Ashwini Sawant

David Dhawan's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released in the theatres today on June 5. The film casts Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, alongside other notable stars like Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Maniesh Paul & Jimmy Shergill.