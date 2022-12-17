Poinsettias: All you need to know about caring for this Christmasy holiday plant

Poinsettias are probably one of the few plants that have a natural festive aura. Their colours – bright red, pink, creamy white, orange, and green – add to their charm, making them perfect Christmas gifts or even bringing one home. The plants have bracts which look like petals. Since this is a tropic plant, it needs an environment that suits its needs. Though many say caring for poinsettias is tricky, it’s not that difficult. Here are some common care tips for poinsettias:

Sunlight: Since they are tropic plants, they need a fair amount of Sun – not too difficult for Indian homes. Place them by the window or move them towards sunlight for at least four to five hours daily. Freezing, extremely cold temperatures aren’t good for poinsettias.

Water: This is an important part of caring for poinsettias. Water them when you feel the soil is drying up or the leaves are wilting. Let the water drain to the bottom, don’t drown them or let them sit in an overfilled pot. Too much wetness will rot the roots. Hence, depending on the area you live in, it might not need daily watering.

Fertiliser: The best part of having poinsettias is you don’t have to worry about fertilising them often. Poinsettias should never be fertilised when they are in full bloom. Instead, fertilise them when you see new growth – bracts, stems, leaves. An all-purpose household plant fertiliser is recommended. To keep them healthy with the necessary dose of nutrients, fertilise them every three to four weeks.

Re-home: To transplant poinsettias, summers are the best season. Move them to a larger container than the original one or into a garden bed if you have one. When you are transplanting make sure that the new pot has a drainage hole. If you are putting it in a garden, ensure that it gets sufficient sunlight.