PM Narendra Modi Gifts Indian Cheeses To Swiss President Guy Parmelin In Delhi: About Award-Winning Gulmarg, Konark And Yeoor

During Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s visit to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented him with three Indian cheeses that have made their mark at international competitions. The selection, featuring Gulmarg, Konark and Yeoor, brought together Indian craftsmanship with cheese-making traditions inspired by France and Switzerland. Keep reading to know about these fromages.

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Gulmarg

The first cheese, Gulmarg, takes its cues from the French Brie tradition and is made using pasteurised cow’s milk. Its heart-shaped form is covered in a delicate white bloomy rind, while the interior has a soft and creamy texture.

Its flavour profile leans towards earthy and mushroom-like notes, giving the cheese a distinctly rustic character. The cheese is aged for around two to three weeks, allowing its buttery texture and woodland-inspired flavours to develop.

Gulmarg also comes with impressive international recognition, having secured a Super Gold at the 2026 Mundial do Queijo do Brasil.

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Konark

Konark draws from the French Tomme style, but has developed its own identity. It features a naturally rough crust surrounding a smooth and supple centre, with savoury and earthy flavours followed by a lighter citrus note.

Beyond tasting boards, Konark is designed to work well in cooked preparations. It melts easily and can be used in dishes such as grilled cheese sandwiches and sourdough toast.

Its award record includes a Gold at the 2023 World Cheese Awards in Norway. It also picked up Silver at the 2025 competition in Switzerland, making its recognition particularly notable given the country's deep-rooted cheese-making culture.

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Yeoor

The most aged cheese among the three, Yeoor is inspired by Swiss Gruyère and develops its character over eight to nine months of maturation. The extended ageing brings out deeper nutty, sweet and herbal flavours.

Adding an unmistakably Indian element is its rind, which is dressed with rose petals and fennel. The combination gives the Alpine-inspired cheese a distinctive local identity while retaining its Swiss influence.

Yeoor is also well suited to melting, making it a natural choice for preparations such as fondue and grilled dishes.