PM Narendra Modi's Special Lunch For Swiss President Guy Parmelin Had Dharti Ke Phool, Masala Chai Ice Cream And More

Diplomacy took a delicious turn in New Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin for lunch. Held at Hyderabad House on October 5, the meal went beyond a formal spread, bringing Indian ingredients and regional flavours together with familiar Swiss culinary elements.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Parmelin held bilateral discussions and signed agreements covering areas including transport technology, mobility systems and infrastructure. The lunch that followed offered its own interpretation of India-Switzerland ties, with a specially designed menu that moved between Indian classics, Swiss influences and unexpected combinations.

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A Swiss-Indian start

The meal began with Ambila Gerstensuppe, a Swiss pearl barley soup given an Indian twist with an artisanal Odisha-inspired infusion of tamarind and jaggery. The menu then moved to Farrukhabadi Alukam Raclette, pairing fire-roasted, skin-on potatoes with Swiss raclette cheese. The jacket-style potatoes were accompanied by hari dhaniya chutney and chaat masala, creating a distinctly Indian finish to the Swiss cheese preparation.

Among the vegetarian preparations was Dharti Ke Phool, featuring julienned mushrooms cooked slowly in an onion-based gravy with regional aromatics. Gobhi Mussalam offered another hearty option, with a whole roasted cauliflower served in a rich cashew and tomato gravy flavoured with Mughlai spices.

Regional flavours take centre stage

The menu also featured Besani Lauki Lachha, which turned bottle gourd peel into a crisp preparation tossed with toasted chickpea flour and traditional spices. Tikhat Dal brought a Maharashtrian touch to the table, with yellow lentils tempered using smoked cumin, mustard seeds and indigenous chillies.

Another fusion highlight was Paneer Sawchiar, combining Mizo-spiced basmati rice with whole aromatics, fresh spinach and pan-roasted paneer. An assortment of Indian breads accompanied the meal.

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Dessert with a Swiss twist

The sweet course continued the cross-cultural theme. Lapsi Nusstorte Pie reimagined the Swiss nusstorte pastry by filling it with Indian roasted cracked wheat halwa flavoured with cardamom, then finishing it with walnuts and ghee.

The meal also featured Masala Chai Ice Cream, bringing together organic black tea, warming spices and caramelised ice cream for a dessert inspired by one of India's most familiar beverages.

Freshly carved fruits rounded off the dessert spread, while the beverage selection included Mysore Nuggets Coffee, Nagori Chai and Sea Buckthorn Tea.