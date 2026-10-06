Jeffrey Archer Dies At 86: When The British Author Called Bollywood 'A Bunch Of Thieves' Over Alleged Story Plagiarism |

British bestselling author and former politician Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86. His publisher HarperCollins confirmed that the celebrated novelist died "suddenly and peacefully at home" on Monday, October 5. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Archer leaves behind a literary career spanning five decades, during which he sold more than 300 million copies worldwide. He was best known for gripping novels including Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less and Kane & Abel. His final novel, Adam & Eve, is set to be released this week, just days after his death.

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While Archer's books made him one of the world's most widely read authors, his connection with India was not always a smooth one. The novelist had publicly accused sections of Bollywood of using ideas from his books without permission or compensation, leading to his famously sharp comments about the Hindi film industry.

Why Did Jeffrey Archer Criticise Bollywood?

During an India visit in 2015, Archer spoke openly about what he believed were unauthorised adaptations of his work. He specifically pointed to Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Khudgarz (1987), claiming that the films drew from his novels Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less and Kane & Abel, respectively.

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Archer was particularly vocal about Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, which starred Ranveer Singh as a conman who is targeted by women seeking revenge. He alleged that its central premise bore similarities to his 1976 novel.

The author expressed his frustration in unusually blunt terms, referring to Bollywood filmmakers as a "bunch of thieves" and accusing them of taking his storylines without seeking his permission.

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Archer's Remarkable Literary Legacy

Despite the controversies surrounding his public life, Archer remained a hugely successful author. His books were translated and read around the world, with Kane & Abel becoming one of his signature works. His stories were also adapted for screen, most notably through the 1985 CBS miniseries Kane & Abel, starring Peter Strauss and Sam Neill.

His career outside literature was equally eventful. Archer served as a Conservative Member of Parliament and later as the party's deputy chairman before entering the House of Lords.