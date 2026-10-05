Lisa Stuns in a Handcrafted Burgundy Pankou Mini Dress With Daring Side Cutouts And Golden Knots | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay D | October 05, 2026
Blackpink's Lisa stuns on the stage during her SaWaDiKa listening party in Bangkok in a breathtaking custom look from Kim Shui's FW26 collection.
She wears a striking burgundy pankou mini dress that effortlessly blends traditional Chinese knot aesthetics with ultra-modern high fashion.
The centerpiece of the outfit is an intricate golden structure entirely handcrafted from shimmering gold tassels, creating an armor-like silhouette across her body.
Strategic cutouts on the sides of the burgundy dress highlight her waistline and add a daring, high-octane edge to the overall look.
The high-neck design features a heavily detailed choker collar encrusted with rich red beadwork and golden accents.
She styles her long, layered caramel-brown hair with signature blunt bangs and voluminous, soft cascading waves.
Her beauty direction features a soft, dewy glam base, precise winged eyeliner, and a glossy neutral lip.