PM Modi's Bihari Thekua Leaves Slovak Leader Surprised: Watch His Reaction To Trying This Iconic Indian Sweet

Diplomatic gifts often reflect a country's culture, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent present to Slovakia came with a delicious twist. Instead of choosing a conventional souvenir, PM Modi introduced Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Raši to one of Bihar's most cherished traditional sweets, Thekua. The thoughtful exchange has now gone viral after the Slovak leader shared his first taste of the iconic delicacy online.

Slovak leader tastes Thekua for the first time

Following PM Modi's visit to Slovakia, Richard Raši uploaded a video on his official X account showing himself opening an intricately carved wooden box filled with Thekua. As he unboxed the traditional sweet, he described the gift as a warm and personal gesture that went beyond formal diplomatic exchanges.

Sampling the sweet, Raši compared it to traditional Slovak biscuits and appreciated the cultural significance behind the gift.

Sharing the moment online, he wrote, "Diplomacy is also about the small gestures that bring people closer. During @narendramodi's visit to Slovakia, I received traditional Thekua from Bihar and presented him with Slovak spa wafers inscribed in Hindi. Such moments strengthen the ties between our countries. 🇸🇰🤝🇮🇳"

Watch the reaction below:

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What is Thekua?

Thekua is a traditional sweet that holds a special place in Bihar and parts of eastern India, especially during the festival of Chhath Puja. It is typically prepared using whole wheat flour, jaggery, ghee, fennel seeds, cardamom and grated coconut. Many families also personalise the recipe by adding dry fruits or following treasured family traditions passed down through generations.

The sweet is known for its crisp outer layer and slightly soft, crumbly centre, making it both flavourful and satisfying.

Why is Thekua so popular?

Apart from its distinctive taste, Thekua is admired for its traditional craftsmanship. The name is believed to have evolved from the Hindi word "thokna," meaning to press. Before frying, portions of dough are pressed into beautifully carved wooden moulds, creating decorative patterns that make every piece unique.

Another reason for its enduring popularity is its impressive shelf life. Stored properly in an airtight container, Thekua stays fresh for several weeks, making it a favourite homemade snack long after festive celebrations are over.