PM Modi Surprises Newlyweds At Their Wedding In West Bengal, Apologises For Coming Unannounced In Viral Video

PM Modi at a recent wedding | Image courtesy: X (@moronhumor)

Not every couple can say the Prime Minister of India crashed their wedding, but Shreya and Akshay Jain can. During his recent visit to West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unannounced stop at the newlyweds' wedding ceremony at the Mayfair Tea Resorts in Siliguri. A video of the moment, shared on X by user @moronhumor, has since gone massively viral.

In the clip, PM Modi is seen walking in to bless the couple and apologise to them for any inconvenience his stay at the venue may have caused them.

Check out the video below:

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The caption revealed, "Newly weds Shreya and Akshay Jain got the surprise of their lifetime when PM Modi came unannounced to bless them and apologise to their guests for any inconvenience his stay at Mayfair Tea Resorts Siliguri may have caused them!!"

PM Modi's visit comes ahead of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

Internet reacts

The video quickly went viral and the netizens didn't leave a moment to share their thoughts. "Unke shaadi meh toh char chaand lag giya 😍," wrote one user, while another called them a "lucky couple ❤️." Some admired the gesture as a mark of character, "Awareness level as a politician and person 🙌."

But not everyone was moved. Several users were quick to read between the lines, with one pointing out, "Election time. Samjhaa karo." Another went further: "The PM's unannounced arrival at a wedding and apologising to the guests – it feels like an election stunt. Issues like Manipur, unemployment, inflation never get any 'unannounced' visits. The public is now fed up with these dramas."