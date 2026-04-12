Asha Bhosle's ₹250 Crore Net Worth: Inside India's One Of The Richest Female Singer's Wealth

The world of Indian music is currently mourning the loss of its legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92. The iconic voice, which defined generations of Bollywood music, reportedly breathed her last in Mumbai on April 12 after battling multi-organ failure. Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier, her demise marks the end of an era that shaped the very sound of Indian cinema.

As tributes pour in from across the globe, it’s not just her musical legacy that stands tall, but also the incredible empire she built over decades.

Inside Asha Bhosle’s net worth

With a career spanning several decades, Asha wasn’t just a singer, she was a phenomenon. According to a report by One India, her estimated net worth stood between ₹200 to ₹250 crore, reflecting not just her artistry but also her sharp business sense.

A significant portion of her wealth came from her contribution to music. From timeless film songs to global stage performances, her voice remained in demand across generations. Even in her later years, she continued to perform internationally, connecting with audiences in countries like the UAE, the United States, Canada, and beyond.

Beyond music: A culinary empire

What many may not know is that Asha also turned her love for food into a thriving business. She launched her own restaurant chain, “Asha’s,” which expanded across international markets including Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, and parts of the UK like Birmingham and Manchester. The brand became a reflection of her personal touch, combining music and rich Indian flavours.

Real estate & assets

Apart from her artistic and entrepreneurial ventures, Asha also invested in premium real estate. According to media reports, her property portfolio reportedly ranged between ₹80 to ₹100 crore, including luxurious homes in Mumbai and Pune. Over the years, she also owned and sold high-value residences, further strengthening her financial standing.