Inside Anant Ambani's Newest Brooch Collection: ₹50 Lakh Emerald Raccoon, Diamond Dog & Luxurious Srinathji Piece

If there’s one person turning brooches into headline-making fashion moments, it’s businessman Anant Ambani. From rare gemstones to storytelling designs, his brooch game has quietly become one of the most talked-about elements of his style. And his latest additions? Nothing short of extraordinary.

Anant's newest brooches stealing the spotlight

Anant’s recent appearances have introduced a fresh set of statement brooches that blend luxury with personality. In a viral picture shared by Salman Khan, Anant was seen wearing a navy blue outfit elevated by a striking raccoon-shaped brooch.

The jaw-dropping piece was crafted in high jewellery style, featuring pavé diamonds, rubies, a bold emerald centrepiece, enamel detailing, and intricate gold work. The piece, as per celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel is reportedly worth around ₹50 lakh.

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At his birthday bhajan night in Jamnagar, he doubled down on the drama. Styled in an ivory ensemble, Anant opted for not one but two brooches. One was a diamond-studded dog motif, a tribute to his late furry friend. Meanwhile, the other showcased a dazzling Srinathji brooch, adding a spiritual touch to his look.

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Collection that’s already iconic

While these new additions are making waves, Anant’s brooch collection has been building for a while. During his wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant, he turned every appearance into a showcase of rare and imaginative pieces.

Emerald panther brooch | Image courtesy: Instagram (@shaleenanathani)

Among his most talked-about designs is the panther emerald brooch, featuring a massive 720-carat Zambian emerald with a signature Cartier panther perched on it. Then there’s the grand elephant brooch, shimmering with diamonds and crowned with a striking pear-shaped solitaire.

Tiger brooch with pink feather | Image courtesy: Instagram (@shaleenanathani)

Animal-inspired pieces clearly dominate his collection. A Royal Bengal tiger brooch, crafted with yellow, white, and black diamonds, sat majestically atop a vivid ruby base, while another tiger version came with a playful pink feather twist. He also owns a bold yellow lion brooch designed by Lorraine Schwartz, adding a pop of colour to his repertoire.

Panther brooch | Image courtesy: Instagram (@manishmalhotra)

Spiritual motifs are just as prominent. A diamond-studded Lord Ganesha brooch stands out for its intricate detailing, while other designs incorporate Swarovski crystals and panther-inspired elements, blending tradition with contemporary luxury.