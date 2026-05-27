PM Modi Shares Summer Survival Tips For Indians Amid Rising Heatwave: Hydration, Self-Care Precautions & More

As India continues to battle soaring temperatures and intense heatwave conditions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared an important message urging citizens to stay cautious and look out for one another. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister spoke about the impact of the extreme weather and reminded people that simple acts of care can make a big difference during difficult summer days.

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Calling the heat "harsh on all of us," PM Modi encouraged people to take preventive measures seriously while stepping outdoors. Keep reading to know his summer tips and precautions amid the rising heatwave.

Stay hydrated & carry water

One of the biggest precautions highlighted by PM Modi was the importance of hydration during extreme heat. He advised people to always carry water while stepping outside and also extend help to others whenever possible.

"Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way," he wrote.

Watch out for heat exhaustion symptoms

The Prime Minister also urged people to stay alert for warning signs linked to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. He specifically mentioned symptoms like dizziness, nausea, headaches, and unusual fatigue that should never be ignored.

"If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately," he shared, while also recommending water and ORS for recovery.

PM Modi stressed that children, senior citizens, and outdoor workers remain especially vulnerable during severe heat conditions.

Check on elderly family members

He also encouraged citizens to regularly call and check on elderly parents, grandparents, and loved ones during the heatwave. He reminded people to ensure that older family members stay hydrated, avoid afternoon heat, and get enough rest indoors. "Timely care and attention go a long way," he added in his post.

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Don’t forget birds & animals

Apart from human safety, PM Modi also spoke about protecting birds and stray animals struggling in the scorching heat. He urged people to place bowls of water outside homes, balconies, shops, and offices to help thirsty animals survive the summer.

"A small bowl of water kept outside your home… can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird," he wrote, adding that compassion should guide everyone during these extreme weather days.