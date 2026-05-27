Fruits To Eat For Healthy Skin In Extreme Summer Heat

By: Aanchal C | May 27, 2026

Scorching summer heat doesn’t just leave you exhausted, it can also make your skin feel dull, dehydrated, oily, and prone to breakouts

Eating cooling, hydrating, and nutrient-rich foods can help your skin stay fresh, glowing, and protected even during intense heatwaves

Watermelon: Loaded with water and antioxidants like lycopene, watermelon helps keep the skin hydrated and refreshed while fighting summer dryness and sun damage

Mango: Summer’s favourite fruit is rich in vitamins A and C, which help boost collagen production and give the skin a healthy natural glow

Papaya: Papaya contains enzymes and antioxidants that help improve skin texture, reduce tanning, and keep the skin soft during hot weather

Muskmelon: Packed with hydration and vitamin C, muskmelon helps cool the body from within while keeping the skin plump and fresh-looking

Cucumber: Though often treated like a vegetable, cucumber is excellent for summer skin thanks to its high water content that helps soothe puffiness and maintain hydration

Thanks For Reading!

Heatwave Warning In India! Nutritionist Shares Food To Eat & Avoid During Summer
Find out More