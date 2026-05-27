Fruits To Eat For Healthy Skin In Extreme Summer Heat

By: Aanchal C | May 27, 2026
Scorching summer heat doesn’t just leave you exhausted, it can also make your skin feel dull, dehydrated, oily, and prone to breakouts
Eating cooling, hydrating, and nutrient-rich foods can help your skin stay fresh, glowing, and protected even during intense heatwaves
Watermelon: Loaded with water and antioxidants like lycopene, watermelon helps keep the skin hydrated and refreshed while fighting summer dryness and sun damage
Mango: Summer’s favourite fruit is rich in vitamins A and C, which help boost collagen production and give the skin a healthy natural glow
Papaya: Papaya contains enzymes and antioxidants that help improve skin texture, reduce tanning, and keep the skin soft during hot weather
Muskmelon: Packed with hydration and vitamin C, muskmelon helps cool the body from within while keeping the skin plump and fresh-looking
Cucumber: Though often treated like a vegetable, cucumber is excellent for summer skin thanks to its high water content that helps soothe puffiness and maintain hydration
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