Heatwave Warning In India! Nutritionist Shares Food To Eat & Avoid During Summer

With temperatures soaring across the country, India is quite literally feeling the heat right now. From blazing afternoons to restless nights, the ongoing heatwave is making everyday life tougher, and what you eat can either help or worsen it. As extreme temperatures grip multiple regions, nutritionist and diet expert Saloni is urging people to rethink their summer diet with simple, smart swaps.
The health expert recently shared a practical guide on Instagram, warning, "If you’re eating wrong food in this heat, you are making Summer harder on your body," and her advice is all about choosing cooling, hydrating options over heat-generating foods.
Check it out below:
Foods to limit during heatwaves
During peak summer, certain foods can increase body heat, dehydration, or sluggishness. According to Saloni, it's best to cut back on:
Roasted peanuts
Mixed nuts
Peanut chikki
Plain water bottle
Cola bottle
Packaged juice
Mango slices
Chickoo
Pineapple bowl
Dates
Raisins
Mixed dry fruits
Ajwain (carom seeds)
Black pepper
Cloves
Smart summer swaps to try instead
Instead of the above, she suggests switching to lighter, hydrating, and cooling foods that support your body in extreme heat:
Sabja drink
Soaked almonds
Fresh coconut
Nimbu water
Coconut water
Bael drink
Watermelon
Muskmelon
Pomegranate
Fresh figs (anjeer)
Soaked figs
Fresh seasonal fruits
Jeera (cumin seeds)
Coriander seeds
Saunf (fennel seeds)
Why these swaps matter
The idea is simple to ditch heavy, heat-producing foods and replace them with water-rich, easy-to-digest options. These swaps not only help regulate body temperature but also improve hydration, digestion, and overall energy levels during extreme heat.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or diet conditions.