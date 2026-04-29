Heatwave Warning In India! Nutritionist Shares Food To Eat & Avoid During Summer

With temperatures soaring across the country, India is quite literally feeling the heat right now. From blazing afternoons to restless nights, the ongoing heatwave is making everyday life tougher, and what you eat can either help or worsen it. As extreme temperatures grip multiple regions, nutritionist and diet expert Saloni is urging people to rethink their summer diet with simple, smart swaps.

The health expert recently shared a practical guide on Instagram, warning, "If you’re eating wrong food in this heat, you are making Summer harder on your body," and her advice is all about choosing cooling, hydrating options over heat-generating foods.

Check it out below:

Foods to limit during heatwaves

During peak summer, certain foods can increase body heat, dehydration, or sluggishness. According to Saloni, it's best to cut back on:

Roasted peanuts

Mixed nuts

Peanut chikki

Plain water bottle

Cola bottle

Packaged juice

Mango slices

Chickoo

Pineapple bowl

Dates

Raisins

Mixed dry fruits

Ajwain (carom seeds)

Black pepper

Cloves

Read Also Beat The Heat Wave! 5 Cooling Drinks To Lower Body Temperature Naturally This Summer

Smart summer swaps to try instead

Instead of the above, she suggests switching to lighter, hydrating, and cooling foods that support your body in extreme heat:

Sabja drink

Soaked almonds

Fresh coconut

Nimbu water

Coconut water

Bael drink

Watermelon

Muskmelon

Pomegranate

Fresh figs (anjeer)

Soaked figs

Fresh seasonal fruits

Jeera (cumin seeds)

Coriander seeds

Saunf (fennel seeds)

Why these swaps matter

The idea is simple to ditch heavy, heat-producing foods and replace them with water-rich, easy-to-digest options. These swaps not only help regulate body temperature but also improve hydration, digestion, and overall energy levels during extreme heat.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or diet conditions.