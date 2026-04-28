Beat The Heat Wave! 5 Cooling Drinks To Lower Body Temperature Naturally This Summer

By: Aanchal C | April 28, 2026
With temperatures soaring across India even before peak summer hits, staying cool has become more important than ever
As heat levels rise and dehydration risks increase, adding natural, cooling drinks to your routine is one of the easiest ways to beat the heat and feel refreshed:
Coconut Water: Naturally hydrating and rich in electrolytes, coconut water helps replenish lost fluids and keeps your body cool from within
Buttermilk (Chaas): A staple in Indian summers, buttermilk aids digestion while cooling the stomach and preventing heat-related discomfort
Sattu Drink: Made from roasted gram flour, this traditional drink is packed with nutrients and known for its cooling and energy-boosting properties
Melon Juices: Juices made from watermelon or muskmelon are high in water content, making them perfect for hydration and reducing internal heat
Cucumber & Mint Infused Water: A refreshing detox drink, this combination soothes the body, supports hydration, and gives an instant cooling effect
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