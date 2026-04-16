Summer 2026: 7 Refreshing Drinks To Keep You Cool In The Heat

By: Sunanda Singh | April 16, 2026
As temperatures soar in summer 2026, staying hydrated is key. From traditional coolers to fruity blends, these seven refreshing drinks will help you beat the heat and stay energised.
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Khus Sharbet is a refreshing, aromatic green syrup which is made from vetiver roots (khus ki jad), which is widely used in India as a summer coolant to reduce body heat.
Sattu ka Sharbat is another refreshing summer drink which you should not avoid in summers. It keeps the body cool, hydrated, and energised.
Bael (Woodapple) juice is a traditional cooling drink which is high in fibre, potassium, and natural sugars, preventing dehydration.
Jaljeera is an ideal drink that cools body temperature, aids digestion, and keeps the body hydrated in summer.
Aam Panna is an extremely beneficial drink to prevent heat strokes. It is rich in vitamins and iron that will keep you energised.
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Kokum sherbet is a natural coolant that aids digestion, prevents dehydration, and reduces body heat. Rich in antioxidants, it helps fight acidity and keeps you refreshed during summer days.
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