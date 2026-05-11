PM Modi Appeals To Indians To 'Avoid Foreign Travel' For A Year: Stunning Destinations In India You Can Visit Instead

If an international vacation was sitting on your 2026 vision board, it might be time for a quick rethink. Amid the ongoing tensions and instability in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to avoid non-essential foreign travel for the next year, calling it a matter of "national responsibility" to help protect India's economy during uncertain global conditions.

But honestly, this could also be the perfect excuse to finally explore the incredible destinations India already has to offer. From snow-covered mountains and tropical beaches to tea estates and royal cities, the country is packed with places that feel just as dreamy as an international getaway.

Here are five stunning Indian destinations worth adding to your travel bucket list instead:

Udaipur

Known as the "City of Lakes," Udaipur is perfect for travellers craving heritage, luxury, and old-world charm. Visit the majestic City Palace, take a sunset boat ride at Lake Pichola, and explore the colourful local bazaars.

Best time to visit: October to March

Coorg

For those looking for a slower, peaceful getaway, Coorg offers misty landscapes, coffee plantations, waterfalls, and scenic homestays. Don’t miss Abbey Falls and the breathtaking views from Raja’s Seat.

Best time to visit: October to May

Ladakh

If dramatic landscapes and road trips are your thing, Ladakh delivers unmatched mountain beauty. Explore Pangong Lake, visit ancient monasteries, and experience one of the world’s highest motorable roads.

Best time to visit: May to September

Kerala

Kerala remains one of India’s most relaxing destinations with its backwaters, Ayurvedic retreats, beaches, and lush greenery. Alleppey Backwaters and Munnar are must-visits for nature lovers.

Best time to visit: September to March

Sikkim

For snow-capped views, monasteries, and peaceful mountain vibes, Sikkim is a stunning option. Explore Gangtok, visit the turquoise Tsomgo Lake, and enjoy breathtaking Himalayan scenery.

Best time to visit: March to June and October to December