Ditch The Summer Heat! Darjeeling To Kashmir, Cool Places To Visit In India

When the heatwave hits and stepping outside feels like walking into an oven, it’s your excuse to pack your bags and escape to cooler corners of India. From misty hill towns to lush valleys, the country is filled with destinations that offer the perfect break from rising temperatures, offering crisp mountain air, scenic views, and slow, refreshing days.

Here are five cool places across India that promise relief this summer:

Darjeeling, West Bengal

If you’re dreaming of cool breezes and postcard-worthy views, Darjeeling is always a good idea. Nestled in the Himalayas, this charming town offers sweeping views of the Kanchenjunga range, especially during clear summer mornings. Tea gardens stretch endlessly, while blooming flowers add colour to the landscape. Don’t miss sunrise at Tiger Hill or a peaceful stop at the Batasia Loop.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Often called the ‘Scotland of the East’, Shillong is a refreshing mix of rolling hills, waterfalls, and a lively cultural vibe. Summers here are pleasant, making it ideal for long drives, cafe hopping, and exploring nature. From the dreamy Umiam Lake to the dramatic views at Laitlum Canyons, every corner feels like a breath of fresh air.

Kashmir

There’s a reason Kashmir is often called paradise on earth. In summer, it transforms into a lush escape with blooming gardens, snow-capped peaks in the distance, and serene lakes. A shikara ride on Dal Lake or a gondola ride in Gulmarg offers the kind of calm that city life rarely allows.

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Coorg, Karnataka

Closer to home yet worlds away in vibe, Coorg is perfect for a laid-back summer break. Known for its coffee plantations and misty landscapes, Coorg enjoys mild weather even in peak summer. Waterfalls like Abbey Falls and viewpoints such as Mandalpatti Peak make it ideal for nature lovers.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For those craving a classic hill station escape, Manali ticks all the boxes. Snow-dusted peaks, cool rivers, and pine forests create the perfect summer setting. Whether it’s exploring Solang Valley or simply unwinding by the Beas River, Manali offers both adventure and relaxation.