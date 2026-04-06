Summer Travel: Explore These Five Stunning Hill Stations In Maharashtra

By: Sunanda Singh | April 06, 2026
Maharashtra is one of the beautiful states that is surrounded by mountains, waterfalls, lush greenery, and more.
Whether you’re seeking tranquility, adventure, or scenic vistas, visit these hill stations that offer a refreshing escape from the summer heat in Maharashtra.
Lonavala is a short drive from Mumbai and Pune. It offers beautiful valleys, waterfalls, and the famous Bhushi Dam. The monsoon-fed greenery continues into summer, making it ideal for trekking and relaxing in nature.
How can you forget visiting Panchgani if you are exploring hill stations in the state? It nestled with mountains, valleys and lush greenery. The hill station offers relaxation from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Mahabaleshwar is one of the popular Hill stations in Maharashtra. The hill station is nestled in the Western Ghats, and it is famous for its lush greenery, viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat, and the serene Venna Lake.
Matheran is India’s smallest hill station, which is unique for its no-vehicle policy. Walking through shaded paths, enjoying viewpoints like Panorama Point, and experiencing peaceful colonial-era charm make it a tranquil retreat.
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Amboli is a serene hill station in the Western Ghats. It is famous for misty waterfalls, lush green forests, pleasant climate, trekking trails, and vibrant biodiversity, and that is why it is ideal for nature lovers.
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